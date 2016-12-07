FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Italy president wants new electoral law before nation goes to polls: source
#World News
December 6, 2016 / 6:27 PM / 9 months ago

Italy president wants new electoral law before nation goes to polls: source

Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 25, 2015.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella wants a new electoral law covering both houses of parliament before the country holds a national election, a source close to the president said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who lost a key referendum on constitutional reform on Sunday, is expected to hand in his resignation after parliament approves the 2017 budget, scheduled for Wednesday.

Many opposition parties have called for early elections but the head of state's position means he prefers that current electoral laws - one for the lower house and another for the Senate - be unified first, the source said.

Reporting Giselda Vagnoni, Writing by Philip Pullella

