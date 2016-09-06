FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Italy PM says reform referendum to be held between Nov 15 and Dec 5
#World News
September 6, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Italy PM says reform referendum to be held between Nov 15 and Dec 5

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 4, 2016.Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that a crucial national referendum on his plan for constitutional reform will be held on a Sunday between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5.

Renzi, who made the comments in a television interview with state broadcaster RAI, has repeatedly pushed back the date of the referendum. Early this year he said it would probably be held in early October.

The reform, which has been approved by parliament, aims to reduce the role of the upper house Senate and rein in the powers of regional governments. Opinion polls suggest the outcome is currently too close to call.

Renzi has repeatedly said he would resign as prime minister and quit politics if the reform is rejected in the referendum. He said in Tuesday's interview that he had not changed his mind about this, but no longer wished to discuss his own future.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
