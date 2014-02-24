FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian PM Renzi says will stick to election reform accord
February 24, 2014 / 1:38 PM / 4 years ago

Italian PM Renzi says will stick to election reform accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday vowed to stick to an agreement with the party of former premier Silvio Berlusconi to overhaul the election law.

“We will respect the timing and modality that were agreed,” the 39-year-old leader of the Democratic Party said in a speech to the Senate ahead of a confidence vote later on Monday.

Berlusconi, whose party has said it will not back the government, agreed to support a reform of the voting law intended to create more stable governments last month.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary

