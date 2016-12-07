FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi says early elections depend on court decision
#World News
December 7, 2016 / 4:21 PM / 9 months ago

Italy's Renzi says early elections depend on court decision

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi looks on during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, December 5, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday that early elections could be held after a court ruling due next year on the legitimacy of the current electoral law.

The Constitutional Court will hold a hearing on Jan. 24 on whether and how the law needs to be modified.

Renzi is due to tender his resignation at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, following the weekend referendum in which Italians resoundingly rejected his proposed constitutional reforms.

In a newsletter to his supporters, Renzi said if political parties want to hold early elections they must wait for the Constitutional Court's ruling "and then vote with the current law, as modified by the Court".

Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

