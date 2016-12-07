Italy's Renzi says early elections depend on court decision

ROME (Reuters) - Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday that early elections could be held after a court ruling due next year on the legitimacy of the current electoral law.

The Constitutional Court will hold a hearing on Jan. 24 on whether and how the law needs to be modified.

Renzi is due to tender his resignation at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, following the weekend referendum in which Italians resoundingly rejected his proposed constitutional reforms.

In a newsletter to his supporters, Renzi said if political parties want to hold early elections they must wait for the Constitutional Court's ruling "and then vote with the current law, as modified by the Court".