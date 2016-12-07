Italy PM Renzi says to resign at 1800 GMT

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he will tender his resignation at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, following the weekend referendum in which Italians resoundingly rejected his proposed constitutional reforms.

President Sergio Mattarella had told the prime minister to delay his resignation until after the 2017 budget had been approved by parliament. The upper house Senate rushed it into law on Wednesday and minutes later Renzi announced he would quit later in the day.

"Budget approved. Formal resignation at 7 pm. (1800 GMT). Thanks to everyone and Long Live Italy," Renzi tweeted.