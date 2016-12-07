FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Italy PM Renzi says to resign at 1800 GMT
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 7, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 9 months ago

Italy PM Renzi says to resign at 1800 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he will tender his resignation at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, following the weekend referendum in which Italians resoundingly rejected his proposed constitutional reforms.

President Sergio Mattarella had told the prime minister to delay his resignation until after the 2017 budget had been approved by parliament. The upper house Senate rushed it into law on Wednesday and minutes later Renzi announced he would quit later in the day.

"Budget approved. Formal resignation at 7 pm. (1800 GMT). Thanks to everyone and Long Live Italy," Renzi tweeted.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.