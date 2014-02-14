Italy president to conclude talks to form new government by Saturday

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta gestures as he leaves his house in downtown Rome February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has accepted the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Enrico Letta and will immediately begin formal consultations to form a new government and complete them by Saturday, a statement from Napolitano’s office said.

He is expected to ask center-left leader Matteo Renzi to form a government, after Renzi’s center-left Democratic Party, the largest party in the ruling coalition, withdrew its backing from Letta on Thursday.