FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian government's work should not be interrupted: Saccomanni
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2014 / 12:17 PM / 4 years ago

Italian government's work should not be interrupted: Saccomanni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday it was important that the action of the government should not be interrupted but it was of little importance whether individual ministers remain in place.

He spoke amid widespread speculation that center-left leader Matteo Renzi could take over as prime minister from the current incumbent Enrico Letta at the head of a new government.

“The political forces must realize the need to carry on with energy and effectiveness the work of the past months,” Saccomanni told reporters in Rome.

“Whether it is us or others who carry it out has little importance, what is important is that there are no interruptions,” he said.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.