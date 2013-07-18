FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy centre-left to back minister in no confidence vote
July 18, 2013 / 1:54 PM / in 4 years

Italy centre-left to back minister in no confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Angelino Alfano reads a document at the Upper house of the parliament in Rome, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party will support Interior Minister Angelino Alfano in a no-confidence vote on Friday over the deportation of the family of a dissident Kazakh oligarch, party secretary Guglielmo Epifani said on Thursday.

“Tomorrow we will vote ‘No’ to the no-confidence motion with a declaration explaining our position,” Epifani told reporters after a party meeting ahead of the vote.

The parliamentary vote has escalated tensions in Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s fragile coalition of the Democratic Party and Alfano’s People of Freedom party, who entered an uneasy alliance after deadlocked elections in February.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody

