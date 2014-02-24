FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian PM Renzi vows to cut tax wedge by double digits
February 24, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Italian PM Renzi vows to cut tax wedge by double digits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi vowed to cut the tax burden by a double-digit figure by the first half of 2014 in a speech to the Senate in which he outlined an ambitious series of measures on Monday.

The tax wedge, which is the difference between what a company pays each worker and the worker’s take-home pay, was estimated to be 47.6 percent in 2012 by the OECD, the sixth-highest in the group of the 34 member countries.

Renzi said he would pay off all arrears held by public administration through a different use of the state holding company CDP, would set up a guarantee fund for small companies, and would free up billions of euros to invest in school infrastructure.

He also said he aimed to put forward a comprehensive justice reform package by June and boost welfare payments for the unemployed.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
