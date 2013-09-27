FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian PM to seek confidence vote in parliament: minister
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

Italian PM to seek confidence vote in parliament: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta plans to call a confidence vote in parliament after failing to secure backing for a vital package of fiscal measures at a cabinet meeting on Friday, his regional affairs minister said.

Letta said in a statement after the meeting that he was not willing to go on without clear support from the parties in his coalition, as divisions with center-right partners drove the government close to collapse.

“Ahead of the clarification it is inevitable that any government decision on fiscal or economic issues will be on hold,” Letta said after the cabinet had failed to approve planned deficit reduction legislation.

His Regional Affairs Minister Graziano Delrio told reporters after the meeting that Letta would hold a confidence vote in parliament.

Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.