Italy's Democratic Party backs Renzi's call for PM Letta to go

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) on Thursday supported a proposal by its leader Matteo Renzi that Prime Minister Enrico Letta should step down and a new government be formed to adopt radical economic reforms.

The vote by the PD leadership in favour of Renzi’s proposal came at the end of meeting of its leadership committee. Renzi’s recommendation was passed overwhelmingly by 136 votes to 16.

The vote all but forces Letta to resign, although he could still demand a formal vote of confidence in parliament. Letta is a member of the PD and the party is the mainstay of his ruling coalition.