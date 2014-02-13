FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Democratic Party backs Renzi's call for PM Letta to go
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Democratic Party backs Renzi's call for PM Letta to go

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) on Thursday supported a proposal by its leader Matteo Renzi that Prime Minister Enrico Letta should step down and a new government be formed to adopt radical economic reforms.

The vote by the PD leadership in favour of Renzi’s proposal came at the end of meeting of its leadership committee. Renzi’s recommendation was passed overwhelmingly by 136 votes to 16.

The vote all but forces Letta to resign, although he could still demand a formal vote of confidence in parliament. Letta is a member of the PD and the party is the mainstay of his ruling coalition.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.