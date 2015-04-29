FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Renzi wins first confidence vote on electoral law
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Italy PM Renzi wins first confidence vote on electoral law

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi addresses a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won the first of three confidence votes on a fiercely contested new electoral law on Wednesday, defying rebels on his own side who walked out of parliament to signal their opposition.

The motion passed with 352 votes in favor and 207 against, with around 30 members of his own center-left Democratic Party (PD) refusing to cast a ballot.

The bill assigns a heavy majority to the winning party or coalition with the aim of ensuring a clear victor emerges from an election. But it has been furiously attacked by both opposition parties and PD dissidents who say it undermines democracy.

Two more confidence votes are due on Thursday on separate articles in the bill and if the government loses either of these it would have to resign, forcing President Sergio Mattarella to try to appoint a new government or call early elections.

Reporting by James Mackenzie and Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.