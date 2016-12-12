FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Outgoing Italy PM Renzi expects elections in June: Web site
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 8 months ago

Outgoing Italy PM Renzi expects elections in June: Web site

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi looks on during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, December 5, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he expects there will be early elections in June, according to an interview in which he wished his replacement, Paolo Gentiloni, good luck.

"The next elections, presumably in June, will be held with a proportional voting system," Renzi said in an interview with Quotidiano.net, though he said he expected parliamentarians to resist a vote before September because that is when they would qualify for their state pensions.

President Sergio Mattarella asked Gentiloni, who was foreign minister in Renzi's government, to form a government on Sunday, and he may accept the mandate as early as Monday. The current legislature is not scheduled to end until 2018.

"He's a quality man and will do well. Best of luck to him," Renzi said. Renzi's spokesman did not confirm the comments in the interview, which the journalist said he published against Renzi's will.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Steve Scherer and Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.