Italy plans new Pompeii train station

ROME (Reuters) - Italy approved a plan to build a new train station at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii on Tuesday, one of a string of projects to promote the country’s treasured archaeological sites.

Preserved under ash when nearby volcano Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D., Pompeii is one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting more than 2 million visitors a year.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini is trying to promote and protect Italy’s wealth of art and architecture after cuts in public funding during a three-year recession further strained a sector long dogged by mismanagement and bureaucracy.

Pompeii’s managing committee approved a feasibility study conducted by the state railway operator for a new hub which is expected to cost about 35 million euros ($38.93 million).

The ministry said in a statement the project would help channel visitors toward the UNESCO World Heritage site, which was home to about 13,000 people when it was devastated by the force of an eruption equivalent to 40 atomic bombs.

Franceschini, who took on his role in 40-year-old Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government 18 months ago, has attracted both criticism and praise for his plans to modernize the management of Italy’s cultural heritage.

A temporary closure at Rome’s Colosseum last week prompted Renzi to approve an emergency decree to limit strike action for workers in museums and other cultural heritage sites.