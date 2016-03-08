FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy antitrust opens probe into Banca Popolare di Vicenza
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
March 8, 2016 / 5:21 PM / a year ago

Italy antitrust opens probe into Banca Popolare di Vicenza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banca Popolare di Vicenza headquater is seen in Vicenza, Italy, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into Banca Popolare di Vicenza for possible unfair practice, citing evidence it had twinned the sale of mortgages and loans with other financial instruments.

The bank appeared to have “made the concession of financing to clients such as mortgages, personal loans and credit on current accounts dependent on the purchase of the bank’s shares and convertible bonds,” the antitrust said in a statement.

In November, four other Italian banks were rescued from bankruptcy after evidence that they had followed similar business practices.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.