Thieves rob prison in northern Italy
September 18, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Thieves rob prison in northern Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Thieves in northern Italy broke into a prison and made off with a safe containing thousands of euros in the early hours of Wednesday, Italian media reported.

The audacious theft occurred shortly after midnight when the robbers eluded surveillance systems and entered the director’s office at the prison in Pavia, near Milan, daily Corriere della Sera said.

The safe, which was removed whole from the wall and spirited away, contained approximately 5,000 euros ($6,700). Police are investigating the incident. ($1 = 0.7491 euros)

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, Editing by Mark Trevelyan

