FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to sell old prisons to build new ones
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 28, 2016 / 12:39 PM / in a year

Italy to sell old prisons to build new ones

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy plans to sell historic prisons in Rome, Milan, and Naples, which hold more than 3,000 inmates, to pay for modern ones, the justice minister said in a newspaper interview.

Milan’s San Vittore prison, opened in 1879 and holding about 750 inmates, Rome’s Regina Coeli, built in the 1600s and with more than 600, and Naples’ Poggioreale, dating back to 1914 and with almost 2,000 prisoners, could be converted into hotels or private residences, la Repubblica said on Saturday.

The prisons are in the heart of their respective cities, with Regina Coeli on the banks of the Tiber in Rome’s popular Trastevere tourist neighborhood.

The sale of the prime real estate would be used to build bigger and more modern facilities outside the cities, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando told la Repubblica.

Italy’s overcrowded prison system, which now holds some 54,000, was built to hold no more than 50,000.

Residents of all three cities are going to vote in June for new mayors and governments. The contests will be crucial tests for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s Democratic Party. Talks with the newly elected mayors about selling the prisons can start immediately after the elections, Orlando said.

Italy’s state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti would handle the sales and possibly even the redevelopment.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.