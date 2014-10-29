FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to speed up rail operator privatization
October 29, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Italy to speed up rail operator privatization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a discussion on "A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders" during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s economy ministry said on Wednesday it will set up a working group to speed up the process of privatizing rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato, one of several units earmarked for sale in an asset sale program which has run into delays.

Italy planned a raft of state asset sales last year in a bid to raise about 11 billion euros ($14 billion) and chip away at a public debt which is the second highest in the euro zone as a percentage of output, after Greece.

But plans have been delayed and one of the most high-profile privatizations, of a 40 percent stake in state-owned post office operator Poste Italiane, is now unlikely to be completed until late next year.

The Treasury said in a statement it had asked the railway operator’s board to empower its chief executive to coordinate valuing the company, following a change to the role of the company’s president, who previously had the mandate.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by David Evans

