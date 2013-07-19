FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy looking at using share stakes: official
July 19, 2013 / 9:57 AM / in 4 years

Italy looking at using share stakes: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy aims to extract value from shareholdings in companies including oil group Eni (ENI.MI), aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI and energy group Enel (ENEI.MI) but is cautious about a possible sale of the stakes, a finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Finance ministry spokesman Roberto Basso said one possibility being considered was using the stakes as collateral in financial operations.

He noted the government had already made clear it intended to use state assets including real estate holdings to cut the debt and said the program could be extended to include shareholdings.

“A plan for extracting value from shareholdings that the state owns can’t be ruled out but it’s a scenario which should be considered with great caution because these are profitable quoted companies which pay dividends,” he said.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni

