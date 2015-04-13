FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy starts talks on privatization of state railway
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 13, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Italy starts talks on privatization of state railway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian officials on Monday held a preliminary meeting to discuss the partial privatization of state rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), the Economy Ministry said.

A statement said the working group, which included representatives of the ministry, the railway, and legal and financial advisors, discussed regulatory issues and other topics.

Italy is expected to conclude the sale of a first stake next year.

Ferrovie dello Stato is one of several state assets earmarked for partial sale in a drive to lower Italy’s huge public debt.

Italy has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch as adviser.

Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.