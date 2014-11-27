FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to sell non-controlling stakes in Enel when conditions right
November 27, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Italy to sell non-controlling stakes in Enel when conditions right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will sell stakes in energy group Enel when market conditions are favorable but the state will keep control of the company, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

Addressing the Senate in Rome, Padoan gave no further details of the timing of the planned sales.

He reiterated the government’s aim of selling assets worth the equivalent of 0.7 percent of national output over the next three years in a bid to cut a public debt which is the second-highest in the euro zone after Greece’s as a proportion of GDP.

The sales of stakes in state-owned companies including post office operator Poste Italiane and railway company Ferrovie dello Stato have run into delays.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
