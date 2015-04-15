FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cerberus seals purchase of Italian state-owned properties: source
April 15, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Cerberus seals purchase of Italian state-owned properties: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Cerberus Capital Management has sealed the purchase of five Italian state-owned properties for more than 225 million euros ($241 million), a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The sale comes at a time of rising investor interest in Italian assets thanks to the government’s reform push and tentative signs the country could emerge from a three-year recession.

The five properties, which are being sold by real-estate fund Fondo Immobili Pubblici (FIP), include two army barracks used by Italy’s tax police, a type of asset Rome has been struggling to sell for years.

Cerberus declined to comment.

The deal comes after Blackstone bought FIP properties worth around 250 million euros in December.

FIP held 230 properties with an overall market value of 2.6 billion euros at the end of last year, according to its website. CBRE Group is FIP’s adviser for asset disposals.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za, editing by Luca Trogni and Isla Binnie

