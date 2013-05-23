FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutor in Berlusconi sex trial receives mail with bullets
May 23, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Prosecutor in Berlusconi sex trial receives mail with bullets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People of Freedom (PDL) party member and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi wipes his forehead as he attends the Upper house of the parliament in Rome, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN (Reuters) - The prosecutor in former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s sex trial has received a series of anonymous letters of threats, including one with two bullets, Milan’s chief prosecutor said on Thursday.

The letters against Ilda Boccassini have become more frequent since she requested a six-year jail sentence and a lifetime ban on holding public office for Berlusconi, Edmondo Bruti Liberati said.

“In the last few weeks there has been a crescendo of anonymous letters containing serious threats against Boccassini, including one yesterday containing two bullets,” Bruti Liberati said in a statement.

On May 13, Boccassini requested the jail sentence and public office ban for Berlusconi, who is charged with paying for sex with a Moroccan night-club dancer when she was a minor and abusing his office to have her released from police custody.

In a six-hour-long closing argument, Boccassini said the so-called “bunga bunga” parties at villa of the 76-year old billionaire media tycoon involved a “system of organized prostitution.” Berlusconi has denied the charges.

The verdict is expected on June 24.

Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro, Writing by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Angus MacSwan

