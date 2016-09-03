FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dog called Romeo rescued from rubble 10 days after Italy quake
September 3, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Dog called Romeo rescued from rubble 10 days after Italy quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A golden retriever called Romeo has been pulled alive from a pile of rubble in central Italy 10 days after towns in the area were leveled by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.

Video released by the fire department showed firefighters freeing the dog on Friday from the ruins of a building in Amatrice, where 231 perished in the Aug. 24 quake.

Despite his ordeal, Romeo ran around wagging his tail, stopping only to be patted and to let a firefighter inspect his paw. A local official told Reuters Romeo was in good health.

Earlier this week a cat called Joy was rescued from the wreckage of another house in Amatrice, six days after the disaster.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Gareth Jones

