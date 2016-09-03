Grasping onto a dock near Tampa Bay, watching Hermine roll away
GULFPORT, Fla. As Hurricane Hermine lashed out at Florida’s Gulf Coast, Maia Marksberry got as close as she could to the fury, gripping tightly to the side of a floating dock.
ROME A golden retriever called Romeo has been pulled alive from a pile of rubble in central Italy 10 days after towns in the area were leveled by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.
Video released by the fire department showed firefighters freeing the dog on Friday from the ruins of a building in Amatrice, where 231 perished in the Aug. 24 quake.
Despite his ordeal, Romeo ran around wagging his tail, stopping only to be patted and to let a firefighter inspect his paw. A local official told Reuters Romeo was in good health.
Earlier this week a cat called Joy was rescued from the wreckage of another house in Amatrice, six days after the disaster.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Gareth Jones)
GULFPORT, Fla. As Hurricane Hermine lashed out at Florida’s Gulf Coast, Maia Marksberry got as close as she could to the fury, gripping tightly to the side of a floating dock.
Hurricane Lester bore down on Hawaii on Friday, bringing heavy rains, large ocean swells and high winds as residents still drying out from Tropical Storm Madeline prepared for another dousing.
MONTREAL/SHANGHAI Major countries are urging China to join the start of a U.N.-brokered deal to limit carbon emissions from international flights because its participation is seen as essential to hitting targets, according to an Asian source familiar with the talks.