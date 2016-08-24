FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2016 / 2:39 PM / a year ago

Germany ready to provide aid to Italy after earthquake: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman is helped to leave his home by rescuers following a quake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016.Remo Casilli

TALLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said Germany was ready to provide any aid needed by Italy after an earthquake killed at least 73 people in a string of small towns in central Italy.

"The pictures we seeing are awful. We will be ready to do everything we can to help Italy if needed, and our thoughts are with the people of the region today," Merkel said a news conference in Estonia.

The quake struck when most residents were asleep, razing homes and buckling roads in a cluster of communities some 140 km (85 miles) east of Rome.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

