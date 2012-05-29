Strong earthquake hits northern Italy after last week's shock

MILAN (Reuters) - A strong earthquake was felt through much of northern Italy on Tuesday, just over a week after a tremor struck the region killing seven people and destroying or damaging hundreds of buildings.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor was a 6.0 magnitude shock, that hit north east of the city of Parma.

The shock follows an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude that had its epicenter in Italy’s centre-north, around the Ferrara region.

Messages posted on Twitter and other social media suggested the tremor was felt across Northern Italy.