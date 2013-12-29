Earthquake hits southern Italy, early reports say no injuries

ROME (Reuters) - An earthquake hit areas of southern Italy on Sunday, sending many residents out on to the streets but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The quake, which was measured by the U.S. Geological Survey at a magnitude of 5.2 and by Italian scientists at about 4.9, was felt in densely populated cities such as Naples, Avellino and Caserta.

Its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in a rural area on the border between the Campania and Molise regions. It hit at 6.08 p.m. (1708 GMT) and was preceded by a smaller tremor.

The same area was hit by a major earthquake in 1980 that killed more than 3,000 people.