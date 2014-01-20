FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquake felt across large parts of southern Italy
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 20, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Earthquake felt across large parts of southern Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An earthquake shook southern Italy on Monday, sending residents onto the streets, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The quake, measured by the U.S. Geological Survey at a magnitude of 4.4 and by Italian scientists at 4.2, was felt in the densely populated cities of Naples, Isernia and Benevento.

Italy’s civil protection agency said it was looking into the extent of possible injuries and damage. The temblor hit the same rural area between the Campania and Molise regions where a 5.2 magnitude quake struck on December 29.

The epicenter was at a depth of 14.5 kilometers (9 miles) and struck at 8:12 a.m. (0712 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.