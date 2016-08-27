Firefighters and rescuers work following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Firefighters and rescuers work following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (C) is seen with Amatrice mayor Sergio Pirozzi (L) during his visit to Amatrice after the earthquake in central Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A firefighter stands in front of Sant'Agostino church following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Coffins of some of the victims of the earthquake in central Italy are seen inside a gym before the funeral in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Mourners pay their respects as they attend a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

A picture of San Francesco church hangs on the wall of a damaged house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A woman sits next to a coffin to pay her respects as she attends a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

A friar pays his respects as he attends a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

ASCOLI PICENO, Italy The number of people killed in an earthquake that has wrecked parts of central Italy rose to 284 on Saturday, as the country started a day of mourning and prepared for a mass funeral for some of the victims.

A further two bodies were found overnight in the worst-hit town, Amatrice, which was flattened by Wednesday's powerful quake causing the deaths of at least 224 residents and tourists.

Although rescuers continued to scour the mounds of rubble -- all that remains of most buildings -- there was little hope of finding survivors.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella flew to Amatrice by helicopter on Saturday to see the damage first hand before traveling on later in the morning to the nearby city of Ascoli Piceno for the funeral of up to 40 of the victims.

Mourners gathered at a sports center in the city, where 35 coffins were lined up by early Saturday.

"Even if I didn't know them my heart broke for them. My thoughts are with them because there are people who have lost everything, homes, loved ones and the sacrifices made in life," said local resident, Luciana Cavicchiuni.

"These things should not happen," she said.

Aftershocks continued to rattle the area overnight, the strongest measuring 4.2. The Italian geological institute said some 1,332 aftershocks have hit Italy's central mountains since Wednesday's predawn 6.2 magnitude quake.

(Additional reporting by Iona Serrapica; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Susan Fenton)