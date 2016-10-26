ROME A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy on Wednesday, two months after a stronger quake killed almost 300 people and levelled small towns.

The United States Geological Survey initially gave its strength as 5.6, later revising it to 5.4, at a depth of 10 km (six miles). There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake struck near the border between the regions of Marche and Umbria, with the epicenter near the town of Castelsantangelo sul Nera. It could be felt in Rome, at about 1710 GMT.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he was in contact with the civil protection agency.

Wednesday's earthquake was felt in Amatrice, the town worst hit by the Aug. 24 tremor, according to RAI state TV.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Isla Binnie; editing by Andrew Roche)