ROME An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck 68 km east of the central Italian city of Perugia at 1918 GMT on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, the second of the evening whose tremors were felt as far away as the capital Rome.

The quakes came two months after almost 300 people were killed in the region by a quake that levelled several small towns.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Toby Chopra)