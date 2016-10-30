No deaths reported after Italy quake: civil protection

ROME (Reuters) - No deaths have been reported more than two hours after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit central Italy, but some people have been injured, the head of the Civil Protection agency said on Sunday.

The quake was larger than the one which struck the region on Aug. 24, killing almost 300 people.

"No deaths have been reported, but there are a number of people injured," Civil Protection chief Fabrizio Curcio told a news conference, adding that just one person was in a serious condition.