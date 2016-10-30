FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No deaths reported after Italy quake: civil protection
#World News
October 30, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 10 months ago

No deaths reported after Italy quake: civil protection

People are evacuated from an hospital following an earthquake in Rieti, Italy, October 30, 2016.Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - No deaths have been reported more than two hours after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit central Italy, but some people have been injured, the head of the Civil Protection agency said on Sunday.

The quake was larger than the one which struck the region on Aug. 24, killing almost 300 people.

"No deaths have been reported, but there are a number of people injured," Civil Protection chief Fabrizio Curcio told a news conference, adding that just one person was in a serious condition.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

