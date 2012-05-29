FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Monti pledges state aid after new quake
#World News
May 29, 2012 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

Italy PM Monti pledges state aid after new quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday pledged to do all he could to help the northern Italian region hit by two strong earthquakes in just over a week.

“I want to assure everyone that the state will do all that it must do, all that is possible to do, as fast as it can to guarantee the return to normality in a region so special, so important, so productive for Italy,” Monti told reporters in an impromptu press conference.

Monti was joined in the by Vasco Errani, president of Emilia-Romagna, the region hit by the two quakes.

At least eight people were killed in the 5.8 magnitude tremor that hit Tuesday morning, a source at the Red Cross said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
