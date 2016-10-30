FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
All properties destroyed in Italian quake will be rebuilt: Renzi
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 30, 2016 / 12:14 PM / 10 months ago

All properties destroyed in Italian quake will be rebuilt: Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A partially collapsed wall is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy, October 30, 2016.Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will rebuild all the homes, churches and properties destroyed in a string of earthquakes over the past two months, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday just hours after another powerful quake hit the center of the country.

"We will rebuild everything, the houses, the churches and the businesses," Renzi told reporters. "Everything that needs to be done to rebuild these areas will be done."

A 6.6 quake struck Italy on Sunday morning in the same central regions that have been rocked by repeated tremors since Aug. 24. Emergency services reported widespread damage in the latest earthquake, but no deaths.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.