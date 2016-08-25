FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's Renzi promises to rebuild earthquake ravaged communities
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 25, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Italy's Renzi promises to rebuild earthquake ravaged communities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will rebuild communities devastated by this week's earthquake and will relaunch efforts to protect the country's buildings and infrastructure from natural disasters, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

At least 250 people died after an earthquake struck the mountainous heart of Italy in the early hours of Wednesday, devastating a string of towns, villages and hamlets.

"We cannot forget that we have a moral commitment towards the men and women of these places," Renzi told reporters at the end of a cabinet meeting called to discuss the government's response to the emergency.

"Reconstruction is the priority of our government and of our country," he said, adding that it was also vital to boost anti-seismic measures in one of the most earthquake-prone nations in the world.

"We are the best in the world when it comes to managing emergencies, but that is not enough," he said. "We need to change our mentality. We need a new model of development, but also of prevention."

Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.