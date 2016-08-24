FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
At least six people believed killed by Italian earthquake: RAI
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 24, 2016 / 4:19 AM / a year ago

At least six people believed killed by Italian earthquake: RAI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - At least six people are believed to have died following a strong earthquake in central Italy, officials told state broadcaster RAI on Wednesday.

The mayor of the central Italian town of Accumoli said a number of buildings had been badly damaged by the 6.2 magnitude quake.

"Four people are under the rubble, but they are not showing any sign of life. Two parents and two children," mayor Stefano Petrucci told RAI television.

RAI quoted local police as saying two people were known to have died in the nearby village of Pescara del Tronto.

The earthquake struck at 3.36 a.m. (0136 GMT) and was felt across wide swaths of Italy.

Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.