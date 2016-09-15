FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy government to decide date of referendum on Sept. 26
September 15, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Italy government to decide date of referendum on Sept. 26

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a news conference at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government will meet on Sept. 26 to decide the date of a national referendum over whether to accept or reject a constitutional reform passed by parliament, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

Previously, the prime minister said the referendum would be held between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5. Speaking in an interview with RAI state TV, Renzi said the date would be set during a Cabinet meeting in 11 days time.

The future of Renzi's government may hinge on the outcome of the referendum over the government's flagship reform, which aims to reduce the role of the Senate and rein in the powers of regional governments. Opinion polls suggest the outcome is currently too close to call.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak

