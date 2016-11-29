FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble offers strong backing for Renzi in referendum
November 29, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 9 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble offers strong backing for Renzi in referendum

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble takes questions from reporters during a press conference with Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei (not pictured) at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble praised Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday for his efforts to reform his country and expressed hope that he would continue to play an important role in Italian politics even if he loses a referendum on Sunday.

"If I understand correctly, (Renzi) has said that if the referendum doesn't pass then he will step down. But he did not say that he would leave politics," Schaeuble told a foreign policy conference in Berlin.

"I hope that even if it fails, and I've seen the opinion polls, that he will then try to push Italy forward through other means," Schaeuble said.

He added that if he were Italian he would vote in favour of the referendum even though he is from a different political party than Renzi.

Reporting by Noah Barkin

