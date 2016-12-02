FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Italian minister says believes Renzi will resign if defeated on December 4
#World News
December 2, 2016 / 6:37 PM / 9 months ago

Italian minister says believes Renzi will resign if defeated on December 4

Graziano Delrio talks during a news conference at the end of a cabinet meeting in Rome February 28, 2014.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will almost certainly resign if he loses a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Friday.

"I believe that ... (if defeated) Renzi will go to the head of state and hand in his resignation," Delrio, who is close to Renzi, told state television.

Political officials have said that President Sergio Mattarella might try to convince Renzi to stay in office to guarantee political stability in Italy.

If Renzi refuses, the president is likely to seek another person to take charge of a new government to oversee electoral reform.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, Editing by Crispian Balmer

