Italian opposition politicians say Renzi should resign immediately

ROME (Reuters) - Italian opposition parties said Prime Minister Matteo Renzi should resign immediately after exit polls suggested he had suffered a heavy defeat in a referendum on his plans for constitutional reform.

"Renzi is going to go and with him the powerful lobbies who were also defeated," said Renato Brunetta, the parliamentary leader of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party.

Matteo Salvini, the head of the rightist Northern League party, said Renzi should resign "in the coming minutes" and called for early elections.