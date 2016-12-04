FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian opposition politicians say Renzi should resign immediately
#World News
December 4, 2016 / 10:38 PM / 9 months ago

Italian opposition politicians say Renzi should resign immediately

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese wait to cast their votes for the referendum on constitutional reform, in Pontassieve, near Florence, northern Italy December 4, 2016.Leonardo Bianchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian opposition parties said Prime Minister Matteo Renzi should resign immediately after exit polls suggested he had suffered a heavy defeat in a referendum on his plans for constitutional reform.

"Renzi is going to go and with him the powerful lobbies who were also defeated," said Renato Brunetta, the parliamentary leader of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party.

Matteo Salvini, the head of the rightist Northern League party, said Renzi should resign "in the coming minutes" and called for early elections.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones

