9 months ago
Bank issues, immigration must be tackled after referendum: Italy's Renzi
#World News
November 30, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 9 months ago

Bank issues, immigration must be tackled after referendum: Italy's Renzi

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures during a news conference at the Chigi Palace in Rome November 28, 2016.Tony Gentile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday that the country must tackle its problems with the banking industry, immigration and growth immediately following Sunday's referendum over his constitutional reform.

"The day after the referendum it will be necessary to tackle in a strategic way all the biggest issues the country is facing -- first immigration, then banking and then economic growth," Renzi said in an interview broadcast on la Repubblica newspaper's web site.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena <BMPS.MI > is seeking to raise 5 billion euros ($5.32 billion), but this weekend's referendum could lead to the collapse of the government and undermine the capital increase, which may force the state to step in to support the lender.

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

