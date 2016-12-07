FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Obama tells outgoing Renzi Italy will remain close ally
#World News
December 6, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 9 months ago

Obama tells outgoing Renzi Italy will remain close ally

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi leaves at the end of media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, December 5, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday to talk about this week's referendum and assure him that Italy will remain a close ally of the United States, the White House said.

Renzi on Monday said he would resign after suffering a defeat in a referendum on constitutional reform. Obama told Renzi that the relationship of the two countries was based on overlapping objectives on issues including climate change, the global refugee crisis, global security and fostering inclusive economic growth. Obama, who is slated to leave office on Jan. 20, thanked Renzi for his friendship and partnership on those issues.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

