White House says impact of Italy referendum remains to be seen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States maintains an important relationship with Italy and the impact of a referendum over constitutional reform remains to be seen, the White House said on Monday.

"I would warn against painting with an overly broad brush about the potential consequences of this outcome," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. He warned against drawing too close comparisons between countries where a populist mood has seen Britons vote to leave the European Union and Americans elect Donald Trump president.

"Each of these is different," he said. "There are some broader trends that are worthy of analysis but there's a risk of oversimplifying that analysis."