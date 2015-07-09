Italy's Renzi gets final approval for contested schools reform

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s parliament on Wednesday approved a fiercely contested reform of the country’s schools that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says will invigorate the antiquated education system and help revive the economy.

Deputies passed the “Good School” reform by 277 votes to 173 in the 630-seat lower house, ending weeks of bitter debate. The upper house had already approved the legislation.

The bill boosts the powers of head teachers and will allow for pay increases based on merit rather than just seniority. It also provides tax breaks to private schools and will lead to the hiring of some 100,000 full-time teachers.

“One hundred thousand hirings, more merit, more independence. The ‘Good School’ is law,” Renzi tweeted after the reform passed. The new full-time posts will be offered to the army of supply teachers that Italy currently relies on.

The Bank of Italy and international bodies have long called for an ambitious reform, saying schools must share the blame for causing more than a decade of productivity stagnation by failing to prepare children for the modern labor market.

However, the reform has been condemned by teachers’ unions -- traditional allies of Renzi’s left-wing Democratic Party (PD) -- and an increasingly voluble group of rebels within the PD.

Italy spends less on education as a proportion of national output than its peers in the euro zone, according to Eurostat data, and has one of the region’s highest school drop-out rates.

The prime minister, whose wife is a teacher, says the reform is one of the most important pieces of legislation his government has worked on since taking office last year.

Other recent reforms included making firing easier in large firms and offering tax incentives to hire people on permanent contracts, re-writing electoral rules, changing governance rules for cooperative banks and speeding up divorces.

Teachers’ union leader Francesco Scrima said on Thursday the reform was “an ugly law (that) increases the problems faced by the school system, which is once again reduced to an excuse to play political games”.

Opponents say the empowering of head teachers could lead to the sort of clientelism that already blights Italian business and society. They also argue that the reform will increase the divide between high-achieving schools in affluent areas and struggling schools in poor ones.

The government has set aside about 3 billion euros ($3.31 billion) for the reform, which includes provisions obliging schools to focus more on work experience.