Italy engineering union joins strike calls on labor reform

ROME (Reuters) - One of Italy’s biggest engineering unions said on Wednesday it would call a four-hour national strike against Prime Minister Mario Monti’s labor reforms, joining a growing front of opposition to plans to make it easier to sack workers.

UILM, the engineering workers section of the UIL union federation, said it was calling the strike to protest against proposed changes to Article 18 of the labor statute which would ease restrictions on firing for business reasons.

The statement follows previously announced strike action by the CGIL, Italy’s biggest union federation, which is planning 16 hours of stoppages including a day-long general strike.

No date has been set for the strikes, which are expected to coincide with parliamentary debate on the bill over the next few months.

The centre-left Democratic Party, which supports Monti in parliament, has also demanded that the government drop a proposal that would remove an automatic right to reinstatement for workers deemed to have been unjustifiably laid off.

Monti was appointed to succeed the scandal-plagued Silvio Berlusconi in November as financial market turmoil threatened to drag Italy into a Greek-style debt crisis. But he has faced mounting resistance to the labor proposals, which have also dented his approval ratings.

The reforms are intended to overhaul labor market rules that offer iron-clad guarantees to those on permanent contracts but leave a growing army of mainly younger workers condemned to a succession of insecure, temporary jobs.

The government says the rules have contributed to the low level of Italians in full-time employment because they discourage companies from taking on permanent staff who are then difficult to lay off in lean times.

Monti’s critics say the proposals do little to discourage the use of cheap temporary contracts that offer no benefits or job security and will do little to break down the so-called “dual” labor market.

Opinion polls show Monti’s popularity has been dented by the issue. A survey in the left-leaning La Repubblica daily on Wednesday showed his approval rating falling from 59 percent to 55 percent in the space of a month.