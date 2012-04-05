FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy union says to keep up strike action on Monti reform
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 5, 2012 / 12:12 PM / in 6 years

Italy union says to keep up strike action on Monti reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s largest union, the CGIL pledged on Thursday to carry on planned strikes against Prime Minister Mario Monti’s labor reform proposals despite a compromise which softened some of the government’s original plans.

The CGIL, which plans 16 hours of stoppages including a day-long general strike to protest against plans which would make it easier for companies to fire employees, rejected the compromise announced by Monti as insufficient.

Monti said on Wednesday that the government would restore some scope for courts to order the reinstatement of individual workers laid off for business reasons in cases where the justification was deemed “clearly inexistent”.

On Thursday, he said reinstatement would occur only in “very extreme and improbable” circumstances.

Additional reporting by Laura Viggiano, writing by James Mackenzie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.