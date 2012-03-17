FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reforms helped Italy win market confidence: Barroso
March 17, 2012

Reforms helped Italy win market confidence: Barroso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s tough program of economic and fiscal reforms has helped Rome win back investor confidence just months after it was at the centre of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said.

Prime Minister Mario Monti is pushing through wide-ranging reforms, including a reform of rigid labor laws, after taking over from Silvio Berlusconi in November at the height of the euro crisis.

“Italy has embarked on a remarkable program. This very ambitious strategy has clearly helped it to restore market confidence,” Barroso said on Saturday at a press conference in Milan after meeting with Monti.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

