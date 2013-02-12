FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Italy intelligence chief jailed in rendition case
#World News
February 12, 2013

Former Italy intelligence chief jailed in rendition case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - A court jailed Italy’s former military intelligence chief for 10 years on Tuesday for the kidnapping of an Egyptian Muslim cleric in an operation organized by the United States.

An American former CIA station chief was earlier this month given a seven-year jail sentence after imam Abu Omar was snatched from a Milan street in 2003 and flown to Egypt for interrogation during the U.S. “war on terror”.

Milan appeals court judges sentenced Niccolo Pollari, former head of the Sismi military intelligence agency, to 10 years and jailed his former deputy Marco Mancini for nine years.

Former Rome CIA station chief Jeffrey Castelli and two other American officials were convicted in their absence and are unlikely to serve their sentences.

