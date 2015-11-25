Italy court clears PM Renzi over expense claims when Florence mayor

ROME (Reuters) - A court in Florence has closed its investigation into expense claims filed by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi when he was mayor of the city between 2009 and 2014 and concluded there was nothing wrong with them, the mayor’s office said on Wednesday.

The accounting court, which is responsible for ensuring a correct use of public funds, opened the probe last month after press reports that Renzi had regularly claimed reimbursement for restaurant meals taken with family and friends.

The Florence city hall said in a statement that the court had informed it that there was “no evidence” to suggest Renzi had acted improperly. The court itself was not immediately available for comment.