FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy court clears PM Renzi over expense claims when Florence mayor
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 25, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Italy court clears PM Renzi over expense claims when Florence mayor

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi leaves after a news conference following a cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A court in Florence has closed its investigation into expense claims filed by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi when he was mayor of the city between 2009 and 2014 and concluded there was nothing wrong with them, the mayor’s office said on Wednesday.

The accounting court, which is responsible for ensuring a correct use of public funds, opened the probe last month after press reports that Renzi had regularly claimed reimbursement for restaurant meals taken with family and friends.

The Florence city hall said in a statement that the court had informed it that there was “no evidence” to suggest Renzi had acted improperly. The court itself was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.